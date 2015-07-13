NEW DELHI The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) commercial arm is investigating a suspected breach of its website on Sunday, an official said.

The homepage of ISRO's commercial wing, called Antrix, was redirecting to another page on Sunday, space agency spokesman Deviprasad Karnik. The Antrix website is currently being rebuilt.

"Antrix is investigating. There is no concern," Karnik said on Monday. "Somebody has played a mischief."

The breach came two days after ISRO successfully launched five British satellites. India is a small player in the $300 billion global space industry but aims to increase its presence over the coming years.

