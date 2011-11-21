(Reuters)- Leaders of some of India's largest companies joined editors and reporters at the sixth Reuters India Investment Summit from November 21 to November 23 in a series of exclusive interviews.

Here are some of the top quotes from the first day of the summit:

R.C. BHARGAVA, CHAIRMAN, MARUTI SUZUKI (MRTI.NS):

"While first-time car buyers...have continued to buy cars, the people who used to replace cars or buy a second or a third car in their family, those people have deferred buying decisions this year."

R. SHANKAR RAMAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, LARSEN AND TOUBRO

(LART.NS):

"Business sentiments have dropped off very sharply over the last few months... There are project deferments. People are sitting and waiting and watching."

AJAY PIRAMAL, CHAIRMAN, PIRAMAL GROUP:

"If you have cash in hand there are lots of opportunities that are available.

"We are presented with more opportunities these days and there is much more reasonableness in the valuations."

MVS SESHAGIRI RAO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JSW GROUP:

"We don't have a problem in selling our products. We are suffering from lack of ores."

"We are not seeing signs of any despondency because demand drivers are quite strong. As long as consumption is strong in India, investment cycle slowdown only will reduce our GDP growth from 9 percent to maybe six-and-a-half or seven-and-a-half."