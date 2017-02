(Reuters)- Leaders of some of India's largest companies joined editors and reporters at the sixth Reuters India Investment Summit from November 21 to November 23 in a series of exclusive interviews.

Here are some of the top quotes from the summit:

AKHIL GUPTA, CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, BLACKSTONE (BX.N) INDIA:

"There is a big cultural issue about buyouts.

"In Brazil, you sell your company, you celebrate, everybody thinks you're a hero. Here if you sell your company, unless you get the valuation that Ajay Piramal got, there's a stigma attached to that sale. You want to give it to your children."

CHANDA KOCHHAR, CEO, ICICI BANK (ICBK.NS):

"From hereon you will actually see a net increase in retail business taking place because we are done with the reduction that we needed to do. Our unsecured lending will be very, very selective compared to what it has been in the past."

"Some projects, some large corporate may need some handholding but I don't see sudden NPA shocks coming in the portfolio. I think broadly actually the credit quality is quite satisfactory."

S.D. SHIBULAL, CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR, INFOSYS (INFY.NS):

"I've always said that our guidance is a statement of facts; it's not a statement of hope."

PRAMIT JHAVERI, INDIA CEO, CITIGROUP (C.N):

"As far as our business is concerned we are not, in any way, seeing signs of stress that one would associate with sleepless nights."

BAZMI HUSAIN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ABB INDIA LTD (ABB.NS):

"We see that (margin target) certainly reachable and hopefully in time when both you are I would be there in our current jobs."

"India has a growth story that is going on and when you talk of growth, the one thing associated with growth is energy. More growth means more energy."

R.C. BHARGAVA, CHAIRMAN, MARUTI SUZUKI (MRTI.NS):

"While first-time car buyers...have continued to buy cars, the people who used to replace cars or buy a second or a third car in their family, those people have deferred buying decisions this year."

KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW, CHAIRMAN AND MD, BIOCON (BION.NS)

"We have brought down the cost of insulin, ever since we launched our product. The cost of insulin have more than halved, in many cases its almost 30 percent of what it used to be."

R. SHANKAR RAMAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, LARSEN AND TOUBRO (LART.NS):

"Business sentiments have dropped off very sharply over the last few months... There are project deferments. People are sitting and waiting and watching."

AJAY PIRAMAL, CHAIRMAN, PIRAMAL GROUP:

"If you have cash in hand there are lots of opportunities that are available.

"We are presented with more opportunities these days and there is much more reasonableness in the valuations."

MVS SESHAGIRI RAO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JSW GROUP:

"We don't have a problem in selling our products. We are suffering from lack of ores."

"We are not seeing signs of any despondency because demand drivers are quite strong. As long as consumption is strong in India, investment cycle slowdown only will reduce our GDP growth from 9 percent to maybe six-and-a-half or seven-and-a-half."

