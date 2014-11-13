WASHINGTON An agreement between the United States and India to move ahead with a global trade facilitation agreement should give new momentum to multilateral efforts at the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Thursday.

“On the basis of this breakthrough with India, we now look forward to working with all WTO Members and with Director-General Roberto Azevedo to reach a consensus that enables full implementation of all elements of the landmark Bali Package, including the Trade Facilitation Agreement," Froman said in a statement.

USTR said the U.S.-India agreement meant the trade facilitation agreement should be implemented without conditions. It made clear that WTO members would not challenge food security programs under WTO dispute settlement procedures until a permanent solution had been agreed and adopted.

