GENEVA India told the World Trade Organiztion on Friday it will only back a worldwide reform of customs rules, which some estimates say could add $1 trillion to the world economy, if its demands on food stockpiling rules are implemented in the same timeframe.

"India is of the view that the Trade Facilitation Agreement must be implemented only as part of a single undertaking including the permanent solution on food security," Indian Ambassador Anjali Prasad told a WTO meeting.

"My delegation is of the view that the adoption of the TF (trade facilitation) Protocol be postponed till a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security is found."

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)