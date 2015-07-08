GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
NEW DELHI India and the United States will sign a tax information sharing agreement on Thursday, under a new U.S. law meant to combat offshore tax dodging by Americans, two Indian government sources and a source at the U.S. embassy said.
Washington has so far signed pacts covering more than 80 tax jurisdictions to implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act 2010, or FATCA, requiring financial institutions to share information about Americans' accounts worth more than $50,000.
By signing the agreement, India hopes to garner Washington's support for its own efforts to bring back illicit funds stashed by Indians in foreign tax havens and boost revenues.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined leaders of G20 countries in Australia in agreeing to countries automatically exchanging tax information on a reciprocal basis by the end of 2018.
Under the agreement, banks, mutual funds, insurance, pension and stock-broking firms will report their American client details to the tax department for sharing with the U.S., said a finance ministry official, who declined to be named.
Investors will have to provide correct information about their tax residency and financial assets that would be shared with U.S. tax authorities, he said.
The agreement could result in a fall in investments from small U.S investors into India's equity and debt markets for some time, but would help putting a fear of punishment among tax evaders, said another official.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nick Macfie)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.