Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
BANGALORE Indian IT outsourcing company Zensar Technologies is looking to spend up to $60 million on an acquisition this year to boost its presence in the United States, chief financial officer S. Balasubramaniam told Reuters on Friday.
The company is talking to several targets that are niche firms in two areas: consultancy and services around SAP AG's business management software, and data compliance, Balasubramiam said.
"We will do an acquisition anywhere between $30 million to $60 million," he added.
Zensar has 2 billion rupees ($36 million) in reserves and will make the acquisition via a combination of its own money and loans raised in the United States, the CFO said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business as a buffer against any fresh financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.