European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
NEW DELHI India's cabinet gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) to sell a 24 percent stake in a joint venture to its U.S.-based partner Lubrizol Corp [BRKLU.UL], a government statement said.
IOC held a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd, according to the company's 2015-16 annual report. The joint venture makes chemical additives for lubricants.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.