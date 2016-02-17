An Indiana man suspected of killing his niece and her young son on Wednesday shot himself to death in an Indianapolis hotel room after a manhunt, according to police and the Indianapolis Star.

Lucius Oliver Hamilton, III, was found dead in a Hilton hotel room in downtown Indianapolis, said Indiana State Police Captain David Bursten.

Hamilton had been a senior major gifts officer at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported.

He was suspected in the shooting deaths earlier on Wednesday of Katherine Giehll, 31, and Raymond Giehll, 4, in a home in Zionsville, an Indianapolis suburb, Bursten said.

Wabash College was on a lockdown on Wednesday while police searched for a gunman, according to the college's Twitter feed.

Representatives for the all-male liberal arts college were not immediately available for comment.

