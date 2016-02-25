A body found northeast of Indianapolis has been identified as a teenager who authorities believe was killed along with his friend by a bail bondsman late last year, police said on Thursday.

The body was identified through fingerprints on Wednesday as Timmee Jackson, two days after it was found near a lake, about 2 miles (3 km) northeast of the home of suspect Kevin Watkins. Watkins is accused of killing Jackson and his friend Satorie Dionne Williams, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

"We are still actively looking for Williams' body," police spokesman Richard Riddle said.

Prosecutors charged Watkins on Dec. 29 in Marion Superior Criminal Court with two counts of murder, but did not list Jackson and Williams as the victims because their bodies were yet to be recovered, police said.

Watkins is being held with no bond. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Jackson, 15, and Williams, 16, were reported missing on Christmas day. Williams' mother Amber Partlow told police that she last saw her son when he left their home with friends on Christmas Eve, a probable cause report said.

Partlow searched the neighborhood the next morning and went to the home of Watkins, who filed a burglary report against her son a week earlier, where she found a large amount of blood on the front step and in the yard, according to the report.

Partlow notified police, who found human remains and the clothes belonging to one of victims in Watkins' home, SUV and the office of Watkins Bail Bond, a business that he runs, according to the report.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Editing by Ben Klayman and Alan Crosby)