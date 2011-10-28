INDIANAPOLIS Seven family members died and three others were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road that may have started after the family's minivan hit a deer, police said on Friday.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Trent Smith said early indications are that the van may have stopped or slowed down and was rammed by a semi tractor-trailer shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday between Bristol and Middlebury.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the crash and have not released the names of any of the victims involved.

Seven people died at the scene. Two of the injured were transported by helicopter and the third passenger, along with the semi driver, went by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital.

