INDIANAPOLIS Seven people, all related and including a six-week-old infant, died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road that may have started after their minivan hit a deer, police said on Friday.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Trent Smith said early indications are that the van may have stopped or slowed down and was rammed by a semi tractor-trailer shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday between Bristol and Middlebury.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the crash. Police say the people in the minivan were traveling to New Jersey to attend a funeral.

Seven people died at the scene. Three people in the van were injured. Two of the injured were transported by helicopter and the third passenger, along with the semi driver, went by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital.

The dead include the baby boy's mother and 8-year-old brother; a 15-year-old boy and his father; and an 8-year-old girl and her mother, police said.

The semi truck driver, from Rhode Island, was treated and released from the hospital.

