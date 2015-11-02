A University of Notre Dame student has sued the Indiana school, alleging that a former tutor pressured him into having sex with her daughter and also arranged sexual encounters between the daughter and university athletes.

The lawsuit in St. Joseph Circuit Court alleges that the tutor, a white woman, provided the student, who is black, with condoms, hotel rooms and transport across state lines for liaisons with her daughter. She was a student at a nearby school and an employee of Notre Dame.

The "conduct created a sexually and racially hostile educational environment at the University of Notre Dame du Lac," said the suit, filed on Friday.

The tutor had a history of arranging sexual liaisons between her daughter and other African-American students, including basketball and football players, the 11-page suit said.

The tutor, her daughter and the student were not named. The tutor was fired, according to a letter from the university's human resources office to the student provided by his law firm, Anderson Agostino & Keller in South Bend, Indiana.

In an email, Paul Browne, the Catholic university's vice president for public affairs and communications, called the claims unfounded.

The suit's references to athletes was "nothing more than (a) cynical attempt to attract publicity," he said. Browne declined to comment on the status of any university employee or the results of any internal review.

The student is seeking unspecified damages and court orders that include maintaining his financial aid. The suit said he entered Notre Dame on an academic scholarship in fall 2014 and the woman began tutoring him in spring 2015.

