A central Indiana teenager was charged on Monday with plotting to blow up his high school with several pipe bombs that he planned to construct at his home, according to a local prosecutor.

Jahnathan Dooley, 18, faces charges of possession of a destructive device and intimidation, after investigators found bomb-making materials in his bedroom in Mooresville, Indiana, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Indianapolis, according to a probable cause document filed in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Authorities began investigating the possible plot after a counselor at Mooresville High School told police that Dooley threatened to blow up the building because he was upset with recently being kicked out of school for making sexual advances toward another student, according to the document.

During the investigation, authorities found several ingredients used to make explosives in his bedroom. Dooley told investigators he planned to build pipe bombs and ignite them near the school's four structural pillars and that he had a military sniper rifle on layaway at a local gun store, the court document said.

Dooley told investigators he gets "crazy thoughts when he gets mad," the document said.

Dooley was arrested on Friday and is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond, according to authorities and online jail records. No attorney was listed for Dooley in the court's online database.

