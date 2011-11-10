Concertgoers and emergency personnel hold up the stage roof and rigging after it collapsed minutes before a concert by Sugarland at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Baker

INDIANAPOLIS A relief fund set up after a deadly collapse of stage rigging at the Indiana State Fair last summer has paid out $531,500 to families of those killed and people hospitalized, a Fair panel said on Thursday.

The fund has received donations of just under $1 million and people eligible for cash payments have until November 14 to file claims, State Fair Commission Chairman Andre Lacy said.

The commission has paid out claims for 26 people so far and money left over after the deadline will be distributed to claimants who have already received funds on a pro-rated basis, the commission said.

The fund is open only to the families of the seven people who were killed in the stage rigging collapse at a concert by the group Sugarland on August 13 and to people hospitalized due to injuries.

Payments could range from $3,000 for people who were hospitalized for up to three days up to $35,000 to the families of those killed under guidelines set by the commission with support from victim compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg.

The commission does not know how many people might be eligible to make claims for fund money, a spokeswoman said.

Feinberg is also advising the Indiana attorney general on how the state distributes $5 million of state funds set aside for claims from the collapse, which occurred in high winds. State law limits a payout for any one incident to $5 million.

An investigation continues into the exact cause of the collapse. About 95 percent of the wreckage has been hauled to a warehouse for analysis.

Temporary stages will not be part of next year's state fair. Headline acts will instead perform at the Conseco Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

(Editing by David Bailey and Peter Bohan)