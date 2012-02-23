INDIANAPOLIS Police were investigating on Wednesday the possible drowning of a 1-year-old boy in a baptismal pool at a church in Indianapolis where he attended a day care center.

The boy, identified as Juan Cardenas, was found on Wednesday afternoon in about two feet of standing water in the font used to perform baptisms at the Praise Fellowship Assembly of God church, police said.

Police said they were told that day care workers found Cardenas after a therapist summoned employees to help search for him when he could not be found for a scheduled session.

Cardenas was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police spokesman Kendale Adams said. Several witnesses will be interviewed, Adams added.

The day care has about eight employees and cares for 30 to 45 children of various ages, police said.

The Marion County coroner plans to perform an autopsy on Cardenas on Thursday morning.

