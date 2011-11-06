LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a weekend without a notable debut by an indie film, Sundance Jury Prize winner "Like Crazy" grabbed the spotlight, grossing a solid $270,000 while expanding from four to 16 theaters.

The Drake Doremus-directed film about transcontinental love averaged $16,875 per theater for distributor Paramount Vantage and has grossed $447,996 to date.

Another indie holdover of note, Sean Durkin's "Martha Marcy May Marlene," expanded from 32 to 98 theaters in its third weekend, grossing $471,000 in the process -- a small uptick from $447,219 the previous weekend despite a tripling of locations.

The Fox Searchlight-distributed film averaged $4,806 per location and crossed the $1 million mark in domestic box-office revenue. Searchlight plans another expansion next weekend.

Among new releases, Oscilloscope documentary "The Other F Word" opened to $14,600 at two locations, a solid $7,800-per-theater average for a small documentary about punk-rock fathers.

Anchor Bay thriller "The Son of No One" -- which stars Channing Tatum, Al Pacino, Katie Holmes, Juliette Binoche and Tracy Morgan -- grossed only $19,800 while opening at 11 locations for a $1,800-per-screen average.