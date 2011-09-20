A vendor serves customers at his stall outside a Zara shop in central Seville March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), the world's largest clothing retailer, is expected to post a rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion and cost control compensate for a tough market at home and other mature markets.

With eight brands across about 80 countries, Inditex has reduced its exposure in Spain to about a quarter of its sales, targeting fast-growing Asia and eastern Europe in particular.

Spain's retail sales fell 3.

Inditex has performed better than many of its rivals at home and abroad during the recent slowdown. Globally, retailers are seeing margins squeezed by higher raw material costs, rising Asian wages and price wars in mature markets.

Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer Esprit (0330.HK), which makes 79 percent of its sales in Europe, is pulling out of some developed markets including Spain and North America after posting a 98 percent drop in full-year profit earlier this month.

Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), which rivals Inditex's flagship Zara for collections that imitate catwalk trends at budget prices, reported flat sales in August, beating gloomy forecasts.

At an Inditex conference call due at 0700 GMT (3 a.m. British time), analysts will focus on the firm's second quarter gross margin and any guidance on how online sales may have boosted the start of second half trading.

All Inditex brands, including upmarket Massimo Dutti and underwear label Oysho, are now online after new launches this month although not all labels are available in all countries where Inditex operates.

(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)