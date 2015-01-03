A boy sleeps on the floor as Muslims perform Friday prayers, which included a special prayer for the passengers of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Masjid Al-Akbar in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Family members of identified passengers of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 cry before receiving their remains at Bhayankara Hospital in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Caskets containing the remains of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers recovered from the sea are carried to a military transport plane before being transported to Surabaya, where the flight originated, at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The relative (C) of a passenger of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 performs Friday prayers at a mosque inside the police centre in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Indonesian Air Force crew look from the windows of the Super Puma NAS 332 helicopter during a search and rescue operation over Kumai Bay, Central Borneo, Pangkalan Bun January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bagus Indahono/Pool

Indonesian divers prepare their gear on the deck of SAR ship Purworejo during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, in Java Sea, Indonesia January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers who were onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers who were onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya January 2, 2015. Ships and aircraft criss-crossed the seas off Borneo on Friday hunting for the wreck of the Indonesia AirAsia passenger jet, but bad weather was again hindering the search for the plane and the black box flight recorders that should reveal why it crashed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A casket containing the remains of a passenger who was onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, is pictured inside a vehicle at a military base in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

AirAsia representatives hug the relatives of AirAsia Flight 8501 passengers before receiving their remains at Bhayankara Hospital in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Family members of Grayson Herbert Linaksita, a passenger of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, attend his cremation at The Adijasa crematorium in Surabaya January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Indonesian military personnel carry a casket containing the remains of a passenger onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Search teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet that crashed with 162 people on board have found four large parts of the plane on the sea bed, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said on Saturday.

A multi-national task force of ships, planes and helicopters have been scouring the northern Java Sea and coastline of southern Borneo to recover the bodies of victims and locate the wreck of Flight QZ8501 and its black box flight recorders.

"We've found four big parts from the plane we're looking for," search and rescue agency chief Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo told reporters in Jakarta.

The breakthrough came as authorities said that Indonesia AirAsia had violated the terms of its licence for the Surabaya to Singapore route by flying on a Sunday, the day the Airbus A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea, and announced they would investigate the carrier's other schedules.

One large object was pinpointed by a ship searching during the night, Soelistyo said, and three more, the largest of which was around 18 metres long, were located on Saturday.

Another official, Supriyadi, who is coordinating the operation from the port of Pangkalan Bun in Borneo, said earlier that poor visibility had hampered efforts to capture images of the objects with underwater remote operating vehicles (ROVs).

"The visibility is only two metres," he said. "It's cloudy, making it difficult for the cameras to detect."

Divers, including a team of Russian specialists who just arrived in Pangkalan Bun, may be able to investigate the suspected wreckage on Sunday if the weather improves, officials said.

NO SURVIVORS

No survivors have been found from the crash, which happened about 40 minutes after the plane took off from Indonesia's second largest city in an area known for intense tropical thunderstorms during the current monsoon season.

A report from Indonesia's weather bureau said it was likely the plane had flown into bad weather which would have been difficult to avoid, and that it was possible this had caused ice to form on its engines.

"Based on the available data on the last received location of the aircraft, the weather was a factor in causing the accident," the weather bureau said.

Indonesian authorities on Friday questioned whether the pilot had followed correct weather procedures, and later suspended Indonesia AirAsia's Surabaya to Singapore flights, saying the airline's operating licence only permitted flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Djoko Murdjatmodjo, Indonesia's acting Director General of Air Transportation, said on Saturday that the Transport Ministry would investigate other routes used by the carrier, which flies from at least 15 Indonesian destinations.

"We are going to investigate all AirAsia flight schedules. Hopefully we can start on next Monday," he said. "It is possible AirAsia's licence in Indonesia might be revoked," he added.

Sunu Widyatmoko, Indonesia AirAsia chief, told reporters the airline, which is 49-percent owned by Malaysia-based AirAsia, would cooperate with the inquiry.

"The government has suspended our flights from Surabaya to Singapore and back," he said. "They are doing the evaluation process. AirAsia will cooperate fully with the evaluation."

Much effort has focused on finding the mostly Indonesian victims of the crash. Thirty bodies have been recovered from the sea, although rescue official Supriyadi, who like many Indonesians uses just one name, said it was unlikely more would be found floating.

"Because we're already in the seventh day ... the chances are they have all sunk," he said. "There's a possibility they'll be found on beaches."

Small pieces of the aircraft and other debris have also been found, but there has been no sign of the crucial voice and flight data recorders - the so-called black boxes that investigators hope will unravel the sequence of events in the cockpit during the doomed jet's final minutes.

WEATHER FACTOR

The cause of the crash, the first fatal accident suffered by the AirAsia group, remains unexplained.

The plane was flying at 32,000 ft (9,753 metres) and the pilot had asked to climb to 38,000 ft just before contact was lost. When air traffic controllers granted permission to fly at 34,000 ft a few minutes later there was no response.

A source close to the investigation said radar data appeared to show the aircraft made an "unbelievably" steep climb before it crashed, possibly pushing it beyond the A320's limits.

Hadi Mustofa Djuraid, a transport ministry official, told reporters on Friday that authorities were also investigating the possibility that the pilot did not ask for a weather report from the meteorological agency at the time of take-off.

Indonesia AirAsia said in a statement that weather reports were printed in hard copy at the operations control centre at all its flight hubs, including Surabaya, and taken by the pilot to the aircraft before each flight.

An AirAsia spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the pilot had followed the procedure described in the statement.

(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, Cindy Silviana, Kanupriya Kapoor, Michael Taylor, Charlotte Greenfield and Nicholas Owen in JAKARTA; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Michael Perry and Raissa Kasolowsky)