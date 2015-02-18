Australian Andrew Chan (R) and Myuran Sukumaran (L) are escorted by police as they arrive for their appeal hearing in Denpasar District Court in Indonesia's resort island of Bali September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

JAKARTA Indonesia's foreign ministry reacted sharply on Wednesday to comments by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott linking the past provision of aid to the imminent execution of two Australian convicts, saying "no one responds well to threats".

"I hope the statement made [by Abbott] does not reflect the true colors of Australians," Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir told reporters. " ... Threats are not part of diplomatic language and no one responds well to threats."

Abbott had said Indonesia owed it to Australia not to execute two Australian drug offenders, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, on death row.

