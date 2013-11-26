Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono speaks beside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) during a joint news conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has told the Indonesian leader that his country will not take any action in future that will hurt relations between the neighbors, following an outcry in Jakarta of allegations Canberra tapped the phones of its top officials.

Indonesian President Bambang Susilo Yudhoyono told reporters that Abbott had made the pledge in a letter to him at the weekend.

Yudhoyono said the two countries would work on a new code of ethics for intelligence sharing and described relations as very good in essence, saying they needed to be safeguarded.

