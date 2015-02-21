JAKARTA Indonesia has recalled its new ambassador to Brazil after the South American country stopped him taking part in a credentials ceremony following the execution of a Brazilian national for drugs trafficking.

Brazil and the Netherlands earlier withdrew their ambassadors from Indonesia, which has some of the strictest drug trafficking laws in the world, after two of their citizens were among six people executed for drugs offences last month.

Indonesia is also involved in a diplomatic dispute with Australia over the fate of two Australian members of the "Bali Nine" drug trafficking ring who are due to be executed this month.

Toto Riyanto, who was chosen as Indonesia's new ambassador to Brazil in October, had been invited to present his credentials at a ceremony at the presidential palace in Brasilia on Friday along with several other new ambassadors, but his participation was postponed at short notice. The ceremony went on without him.

When asked why, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said: "We think it's important there is an evolution in the situation so that we can have clarity over the state of relations between Indonesia and Brazil".

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry responded angrily on Saturday.

"The manner in which the foreign minister of Brazil suddenly informed (us of) the postponement...when the ambassador designate was already at the palace, is unacceptable to Indonesia," the ministry said in a statement.

No foreign country could interfere with Indonesia's laws, including those combating drug trafficking, it said.

The ministry also summoned Brazil's ambassador late on Friday before recalling Riyanto.

Brazil's embassy in Jakarta could not be reached for comment on Saturday. A spokesperson for Brazil's foreign ministry, Itamaraty, in Brasilia declined to comment.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has pledged no clemency for drug offenders, despite pleas from the European Union, Brazil, Australia and Amnesty International.

(Reporting by Chris Nusatya; additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro and Tony Boadle in Brasilia,; writing by Michael Taylor, Editing by Angus MacSwan)