JAKARTA Indonesia's finance minister said on Wednesday that a planned cut in the state budget may shave 0.1 percentage point off economic growth this year.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, a former managing director of the World Bank, said earlier this month that she had clearance from President Joko Widodo to slash spending, including regional funds, by 133.8 trillion rupiah ($10.2 billion).

