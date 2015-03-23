JAKARTA Indonesia does not believe maritime borders claimed by China in the South China Sea have any basis in international law, an adviser to President Joko Widodo told Reuters on Monday.

"In 2009, Indonesia sent its official stance on the issue to the UN commission on the delimitation of the continental shelf, stating that the nine-dotted line has no basis in international law," said Rizal Sukma, foreign policy adviser to the president.

"So, nothing changes."

Indonesia, which has no claims in the South China Sea, remains a willing "honest broker" in the territorial dispute between its neighbors and China, Sukma said.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)