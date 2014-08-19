American Tommy Schaefer is escorted by police inside a police hospital to undergo medical checks in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Police examine the suitcase in which the body of an American woman was found, at a police station in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Komang Ernii

Heather Mack, the daughter of an American woman found dead inside a suitcase on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, gestures while in custody in a police station in Denpasar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Putu Setia

DENPASAR Indonesia Indonesian police said on Tuesday they have tested a U.S. teen, detained after the discovery of her mother's battered body in a suitcase in Bali, to see if she is pregnant and are awaiting the result.

No charges have been brought in connection with the murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, whose body was found in the bloodied case outside the luxury St. Regis hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali, last week.

Her daughter, Heather Mack, 19, and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 21, were arrested on Wednesday and detained as suspects.

Bali police spokesman Hery Wiyanto told Reuters Mack had told them she was pregnant, but police were not able to confirm this.

"We have done some tests but we have not received the result," he said. "It could be just something she says so she will be sent home."

But extradition to have the case heard in the United States was highly unlikely, the couple's Indonesian lawyer, Haposan Sihombing, said on Monday.

The couple have refused to speak to Sihombing, the lawyer said. They had hired a U.S. lawyer who Wiyanto said was due to arrive on Wednesday.

Only an Indonesian lawyer is permitted to present a case to a domestic court. Suspects are not formally charged with a crime until after an investigation is completed and a trial begins. Police said the investigation, in which the FBI is assisting, could take weeks.

Murder carries the death penalty in Indonesia.

Police last week provided CCTV footage showing the couple speaking to a taxi driver after dropping the bloodied suitcase along with other luggage outside the hotel.

Police said the two left, apparently to check out of the hotel, and never returned.

They were later arrested at a nearby budget hotel.

An official at the hospital that conducted the autopsy said von Wiese-Mack had been repeatedly hit on the face and head with a blunt object.

