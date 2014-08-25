Heather Mack, the daughter of an American woman found dead inside a suitcase on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, gestures while in custody in a police station in Denpasar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Putu Setia

CHICAGO A Chicago-area teenager detained in connection with the death of her mother on the resort island of Bali is not being allowed to meet privately with her legal team in Indonesia, her U.S.-based lawyer said on Monday.

Michael Elkin, Chicago-based attorney for 19-year-old Heather Mack, called on Indonesian authorities to allow her local legal advisers and investigators working on her case to meet with her in a private setting.

Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, 21, were arrested on Aug. 13 as suspects in the death of Mack's mother, 62-year-old Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose battered body was found in a suitcase in a taxi outside the luxury St. Regis hotel.

Mack and her mother had a troubled relationship and von Wiese-Mack had frequently reported that her daughter punched and bit her, according to police reports cited by Chicago media.

"Local investigators and/or counsel must be allowed access to Heather if police officials genuinely wish cooperation from Heather in a transparent manner," Elkin said in a statement. "Heather is innocent of the allegations."

Bali police said on Monday there were no further developments in the investigation and that the suspects are not giving any statements, on advice of their American lawyers.

Police appointed Indonesian lawyer Haposan Sihombing to represent the two Americans, but Mack has refused to make statements to him on Elkin's advice.

A legal team from Elkin's Chicago office is preparing to travel to Bali, his office said.

It was not clear whether Schaefer has retained an American attorney.

The two suspects have not been formally charged with a crime. Under Indonesian law charges would follow an investigation that could take weeks.

(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Indonesia)