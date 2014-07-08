JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, the day after Indonesians vote for their next president.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has held its policy rate IDCBIR=ECI at 7.50 percent since November. All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll expect to it stay there on Thursday, and most think it will remain steady for the rest of 2014.

Last year, the central bank raised the policy rate by 175 points to support the falling rupiah IDR=ID, battle inflation and help contain Indonesia's big current-account deficit.

Inflation has slowed and the rupiah has fared better this year. However, the current account deficit, while narrower than a year ago this time, remains a worry and the reason analysts expect Indonesian monetary policy to remain tight.

"Keeping the trade balance, and thus the current account balance, in check remains a key priority for now," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at DBS Bank in Singapore. "BI is likely to maintain its tight monetary policy for a while longer."

The central bank aims to keep the current account deficit to 3 percent of the gross domestic product this year, from 3.3 percent last year.

For May, Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $70 million, compared to a stunningly high $1.96 billion deficit in April.

While the swing back to a surplus was welcome, Cahyadi noted that January-May exports were 4 percent lower than a year earlier, keeping the trade picture a major concern for the central bank.

BI officials say they will maintain tight monetary policy to guard the rupiah, which weakened more than 20 percent against the dollar in 2013.

So far this year, the rupiah has strengthened about 4 percent.

On Monday, the rupiah jumped to its strongest since May 30 on anticipation that Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would defeat former general Prabowo Subianto in Wednesday's election. Bank Indonesia is also suspected of intervening to support the rupiah ahead of the election.

Destry Damayanti, chief economist at Bank Mandiri, said that it is unlikely that BI will raise the key interest rate to further help the rupiah, as recent volatility is expected to be temporary.

Raising the benchmark rate would hurt economic growth, which this year has been at its slowest pace in four years.

Annual inflation in June eased to 6.70 percent from 7.32 percent in May.

(Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)