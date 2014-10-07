JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank on Tuesday held its key interest rate steady, as widely expected, at its last policy meeting before Joko Widodo becomes president on Oct. 20.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said the current benchmark rate BIPG - which has held since November 2013 - is "adequate" for keeping inflation within the target and for the central bank's effort to rein in the current account deficit, which topped 4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter.

All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected no change to the benchmark rate.

Also on Tuesday, BI held its overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, at 5.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 7.50 percent.

For BI, there's no need to raise rates at present, and no room to cut them, especially ahead of next year's anticipated increase in U.S. interest rates. Indonesia, with its large current account deficit, is vulnerable to capital outflows.

"We believe concerns about the current account will continue to outweigh worries about slowing growth," said Gareth Leather, Asia economist of Capital Economics.

HOLD THE REST OF 2014?

Most analysts expect rates to be kept on hold for the rest of 2014, unless Widodo quickly raises domestic fuel prices, which would push up the inflation rate. In mid-2013, after fuel prices were hiked, inflation spiked to nearly 10 percent but it has been contained this year.

In September, annual headline inflation was 4.53 percent, in the middle of the central bank's target of 3.5-5.5 percent.

Tuesday's rate hold came at a time the rupiah IDR=ID has been weak. On Monday, it closed at 12,209 to the dollar, its lowest closing since February. On Tuesday, it was trading around 12,200.

BI said the rupiah "depreciated slightly during September 2014 in line with U.S. dollar appreciation, which placed pressures on nearly all global currencies".

The rupiah has been under pressure in the last two weeks from a strong dollar and also from political developments in Indonesia that have hurt the position of Widodo.

Opponents of the president-elect scrapped direct elections for regional posts and secured the position of speaker in the new parliament. Widido lacks a majority in the newly sworn-in legislature, which could thwart his efforts to carry out reforms.

In a joint press conference by the government and the central bank on Monday, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said BI is ready to intervene in the foreign-exchange market to the stabilize rupiah in what he called a "healthy" range.

PRESSURE ON WIDODO

The bank also recently said it is willing to step into the secondary market for sovereign bonds to stabilize the yield in case of a spike.

The weaker rupiah could mean ballooning fuel subsidies in the state budget, as Indonesia is sizable importer of refined oil.

That can add to pressure for Widodo to raise domestic fuel prices - by cutting subsidies - to contain the budget deficit for this year. However, Finance Minister Chatib Basri said on Monday that the budget deficit is still manageable.

Widodo has pledged to phase out fuel subsidies during his term to free up budget funds for infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and education. He hasn't been clear on when he will start cutting subsidies.

Juniman, economist with BII bank, said if fuel prices rise by 3,000 rupiah (US 25 cents) a liter, "inevitably BI will have to raise the policy rate."

A higher policy rate will hurt economic growth, which in April-June was at its slowest pace since 2009. BI has forecast annual growth of 5.02 percent in the third quarter.

(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)