JAKARTA Indonesian president Joko Widodo said the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike is positive for the country as it creates certainty in financial markets.

"This is good, because there is certainty," Widodo told reporters on Thursday. "The effect is positive for us - the stock index rose, the rupiah strengthened, the financial market reacted positively."

Indonesia's benchmark stock index .JKSE rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, while the rupiah IDR= strengthened slightly.

