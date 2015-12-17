GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
JAKARTA Indonesian president Joko Widodo said the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike is positive for the country as it creates certainty in financial markets.
"This is good, because there is certainty," Widodo told reporters on Thursday. "The effect is positive for us - the stock index rose, the rupiah strengthened, the financial market reacted positively."
Indonesia's benchmark stock index .JKSE rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, while the rupiah IDR= strengthened slightly.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.