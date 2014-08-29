JAKARTA Indonesia's annual inflation is likely to have cooled during August as prices pressures subsided after the Eid al-Fitr festival, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast suggested inflation eased to 3.93 percent in August from 4.53 percent in July, while core inflation slowed to 4.04 percent compared to 4.64 percent a month before.

Month-on-month inflation was seen at 0.42 percent, lower than July's 0.93 percent.

Analysts were split over whether trade data also released on Monday would show Indonesia ran a surplus or a deficit in July.

Seven of the 12 analysts surveyed forecast a deficit - the largest predicted was $1.52 billion. The rest expect a small surplus, with the highest forecast at $450 million.

The median forecast was for a $390 million deficit, widening from June's $305 million deficit.

Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo earlier this week predicted a small trade surplus in July. He also expected annual inflation in August to ease to 3.7 percent.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)