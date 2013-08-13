JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank is likely to keep its main interest rate on hold at Thursday's monthly meeting but some economists doubt it will be able to avoid another hike in coming months to battle high inflation and help a sliding currency.

Seven of 11 analysts polled by Reuters expect Bank Indonesia to hold its benchmark policy rate at 6.50 percent when the governors meet on August 15. Three analysts predicted a 25 basis point (bps) rise and one expected a 50 bps rise.

Since June, the central bank has raised both the benchmark rate and the overnight deposit facility rate, or FASBI, by a total of 75 basis points each to combat inflation expectations from a big fuel price hike and support the rupiah.

The hikes came at a time of shifting investor appetites away from emerging markets and a far less robust outlook for Indonesia's own economic growth.

"Bank Indonesia, in similar fashion to the Reserve Bank of India, is faced with a difficult choice," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.

"Does it tighten policy in response to the rise in inflation, depreciation of the rupiah and uncomfortably high current account deficit or keep rates on hold in view of the weakness of external and domestic demand?"

Whatever decision the central bank makes on Thursday, Indonesia will almost certainly fail to meet the government target of 6.3 percent growth this year. The central bank has already cut its own growth forecast to 5.8-6.2 percent.

"BI may put attention on the weak economy, therefore raising the BI rate further may be their last option particularly if the fuel price-led inflation impact can be contained in the next two months," Bank Danamon wrote in a report.

The statistics bureau reported slower domestic demand and investment had pulled annual GDP growth to 5.81 percent in the second quarter, the slowest pace in nearly three years.

Worries over domestic economy and expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led a heavy sell off in June, forcing BI to spend $7 billion to defend the rupiah.

The rupiah was emerging Asia's worst performer last year and has already fallen more than 6 percent in 2013. The currency was traded at 10,285 on Tuesday afternoon.

The central bank has said that a mid-year increase in demand for dollars would widen the current account deficit to $8 billion in the second quarter but will narrow in the third to $6 billion.

Indonesia will release its latest balance of payments data on Friday.

ANOTHER HIKE SEEN

Inflation has been pushed up by price hikes in basic foods and late June's average 33 percent jump in fuel prices.

In July, annual inflation hit 8.61 percent, its fastest pace in 4-1/2 years and putting more pressure on BI to raise its benchmark policy rate.

The central bank has said it believes July inflation was a peak and the rate should ease. Historically, fuel price hikes have pushed up inflation for about three months.

To Enrico Tanuwidjaja, economist at RBS in Singapore, there's a risk that inflation doesn't peak in July or August.

"But for now, I think BI should just stand pat," he said.

Roland Randall, economist at ANZ in Singapore, said he thinks BI officials "will be disappointed that month-on-month inflation will remain a little above where they would like it to be for a little longer than they expected; and that will prompt BI to hike once more, most likely in October."

Authorities might wait until November to see if inflation has settled, "but they are also showing a very pro-active stance, so they will not likely wait for too long," Randall added.

