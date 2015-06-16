JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold on a policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, after inflation rose in May and the rupiah is trading near its lowest level since August 1998.

All 25 analysts in the poll said Bank Indonesia (BI) will keep the policy rate BIPG at 7.50 percent, a level the central bank has maintained since February, when it made a 25 basis point cut.

Those who gave views for deposit and lending facility rate also said both rates will likely be unchanged on Thursday.

In May, the annual inflation rate was its highest this year, at 7.15 percent. Last week, the rupiah IDR= reached a 17-year low of 13,384 per dollar, and it remains close to that level.

For January-May, Indonesia had a trade surplus of $3.75 billion, which probably is easing some of BI's concern about the size of its current account deficit.

But analysts see the inflation level and pressure on the rupiah mean BI cannot cut the policy rate at present.

Most of the 12 analysts who gave a longer-term forecast see a rate cut to 7.25 percent by the end of 2015.

One analyst predicted Bank Indonesia will raise its benchmark rate 25 basis points sometime later in the year once the U.S. raises its rates.

