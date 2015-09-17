A teller counts Indonesian rupiah notes and U.S. dollars for a customer at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank left its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, bracing for the possibility that higher U.S. rates could pile more pressure on the fragile rupiah.

The benchmark rate BIPG was kept at 7.50 percent, a level that Bank Indonesia (BI) has maintained for seven straight meetings as it tries to strike a balance between stabilizing the rupiah, driving down inflation and promoting economic growth.

The central bank said its short-term monetary policy focus remains aimed at maintaining stability in the currency and deepening Indonesia's financial markets.

The rupiah IDR= has been steadily depreciating against the dollar, trading at levels not seen since the Asian financial crisis. It was trading at 14,455 per dollar on Thursday after the rate decision, not moving from earlier levels.

Economists said the currency may weaken further should the Fed raise rates later on Thursday, sparking capital flight. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ID10YT=RR closed at 9.348 percent, down from 9.498 percent on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is confronting weak exports and consumption, but the risk of outflows and inflationary pressures have limited the central bank's policy options.

"BI may welcome some further currency weakness because of the boost it would give to exporters. However, in the event that a hike in U.S. interest rates triggers another sharp sell-off in the rupiah, it would be difficult for BI to loosen policy at all," said Gareth Leather, Asia Economist at Capital Economics in London, adding that BI was also monitoring inflation.

Annual inflation cooled to 7.18 percent in August, but is still well above the 3-5 percent target range the central bank set for this year.

"Given there is not much room for monetary stimulus, we believe the focus will shift to fiscal spending to revive growth and foreign investment," Barclays' economist Wai Ho Leong said.

The central bank said there were signs that growth would accelerate in the third quarter, including rising cement sales, imports of capital goods and indication of faster credit growth in August. Economic growth was 4.67 percent in the second quarter, the slowest in six years.

In a bid to buffer the economy from outflows, the government last week also announced the first installment of a stimulus package aimed at attracting more investment, boosting consumption and supporting the fragile currency.

