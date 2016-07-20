People walk near an entrance to Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank is expected to trim its benchmark interest rate again on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, which would be the fifth cut this year.

Eleven of 16 economists surveyed said Bank Indonesia (BI) will cut the benchmark 12-month reference rate BIPG by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent to help spur economic growth.

Most of those who gave a year-end view said a cut on Thursday may be the last one for this year.

Officials at BI have previously said the bank still has room to loosen monetary policy after four cuts, totaling one percentage point, this year. The fourth cut, at the June meeting, surprised the market.

Annual inflation was 3.45 percent in June, comfortably inside BI's 3-5 percent target range.

Meanwhile, economic growth could do with more stimulus. The central bank governor has said the annual pace in the second quarter may have not improved much from the disappointing 4.92 percent in January-March. Second-quarter data will be announced on Aug. 5.

BI will switch to a new benchmark, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, starting in August.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)