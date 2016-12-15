JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it is monitoring global risks, including the direction of policies in the United States and China.

In a statement, Bank Indonesia also said it expected the country to post a relatively large surplus in its balance of payments this year due to year-to-date inflows, but it is monitoring risks of capital reversal.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank held its benchmark rate IDCBRR=ECI at 4.75 percent, as expected by all 23 analysts in a Reuters poll.

