Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
JAKARTA Hundreds of Indonesians queued from before dawn on Friday at Indonesia's main tax office in the capital, seeking to join the final day of a government tax amnesty that has already seen nearly $360 billion of assets declared.
The government provided makeshift tents for the crowd and Ken Dwijugiasteadi, director general of taxes at Indonesia's finance ministry, pledged staff would keep administering the last-minute rush of people until late.
"We will be open until midnight and banks will offer services until 9 pm today," Dwijugiasteadi told reporters.
The amnesty program was introduced last year as President Joko Widodo sought to cover a budget deficit and get taxpayers to repatriate previously concealed overseas assets.
The government has dubbed program as among the most successful in the world in terms of revenue it generated. The figure reached 128 trillion rupiah ($9.61 billion) as of early Friday.
More than 897,000 taxpayers have participated in the amnesty, declaring assets worth 4,778 trillion rupiah ($358.63 billion), or 38 percent of Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP), government statistics showed.
The bulk of the assets were declared during the first amnesty period, in July to September, when penalty rates were the most generous.
Liana Hartanty Gunawan, a bank employee in Jakarta, said she regretted not participating earlier when she could have saved more money.
"If a tax officer looks at my tax report clearly, I'm sure I have some flaws, which could hit me later. I'd rather join the amnesty now that the tariff is still lower than normal," Gunawan said as she waited in line.
Some of Indonesia's wealthiest, including Hutomo Mandala Putra - the son of the late authoritarian president Suharto - and tycoon-politican Aburizal Bakrie, joined the amnesty in its first few months.
But the amnesty also missed some of the government's targets for revenue and repatriation.
Yustinus Prastowo, executive director of the Center for Indonesia's Taxation Analysis, said it had not been effective in getting taxpayers to bring back assets stashed abroad, with only 3 percent of assets declared pledged to be repatriated.
"I think the amnesty is still quite successful at least in raising people's awareness in the importance of taxes for this nation and its development," Prastowo said.
After the amnesty, the government still faces an immense task of improving tax compliance, to avoid it being just a one-off windfall.
(Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.