JAKARTA The number of foreign tourists coming to Indonesia in May rose 8.45 percent from a year ago, faster than April's 2.96 percent, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday.

Indonesia's capital Jakarta saw more tourists in May from a month earlier but tourist destination Bali had fewer tourists. The archipelago lags its neighbors in attracting tourists despite having attractions that range from beaches to mountains.

(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Eric Meijer)