JAKARTA Indonesia will report August trade data on Tuesday that's expected to show a significantly smaller deficit, which could relieve some of the pressure on the country's beleaguered currency.

This year, Indonesia is running large trade and current account deficits, which have been a major factor behind the rupiah being emerging Asia's weakest currency so far in 2013.

The rupiah fell again on Monday, to its lowest since March 2009, and taking its decline against the dollar to 17 percent.

According to the median of a Reuters poll, the trade deficit in August was $890 million. That would be much smaller than July's $2.3 billion, a figure that surprised economists because of much greater than anticipated oil imports ahead of holidays at the end of Ramadhan, the Islamic fasting month.

While a smaller trade deficit would naturally be welcome, it will not change views of the economy "given that the outlook is still somewhat gloomy," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in Singapore.

The poll also saw August exports rising nearly 3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a drop of 6.1 percent in July.

The government also will report September inflation numbers on Tuesday. The poll saw the annual rate at 9.03 percent, which would be the highest in 4-1/2 years though only slightly above August's 8.79 percent.

On a monthly basis, the poll saw an increase of only 0.22 percent from August, compared to its 1.12 percent increase from July.

Tuesday's data will have an impact of what Bank Indonesia decides at its next policy meeting on October 8.

To cool inflation and help the rupiah, he central bank has raised its policy rate 150 basis points since June, the month the government sharply raised domestic oil prices to cut subsidies.

Cahyadi said he expects the central bank to hold rates at the meeting.

In August, BI revised down growth its economic growth forecast for this year to 5.5-5.9 percent, from 5.8-6.2 percent previously.

