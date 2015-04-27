Michael Chan (C), brother of Australian death-row prisoner Andrew Chan, talks to reporters at Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts, one of whom is Andrew Chan, this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair's legal challenge to the president's denial of clemency, the Attorney General's Office said on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Todung Mulya Lubis, lawyer for two Australians facing the death penalty, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, holds a self-portrait painted by Sukumaran at Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair's legal challenge to the president's denial of clemency, the Attorney General's Office said on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair's legal challenge to the president's denial of clemency, the Attorney General's Office said on Monday.

Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are among a group of nine convicts to be executed by firing squad this week, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the attorney general's office.

The timing of the execution will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Indonesia's Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch challenge by the two Australian, a lawyer representing the pair had said, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)