Armoured police vehicles believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA Indonesia's attorney general will decide in a few days on the date for the execution of up to 11 convicts, mostly foreigners, a government official said on Thursday.

"It will be announced later. In a few days, but definitely not today," attorney general's spokesman Tony Spontana told reporters after he was asked when the date would be announced.

