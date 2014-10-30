Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
JAKARTA Indonesia's economy grew between 5.0-5.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, and the September trade balance was expected to show a small deficit, the country's new finance minister said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters that exports had been hit by falling prices rather than volumes.
"The slowdown in China is more significant to us than normalization of the U.S.," he said.
The central bank has said it expects growth this year in the range of 5.1 to 5.5 percent, with third quarter growth at 5.2 percent.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Randy Fabi; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of Saudi Arabia's reforms, left on Monday for Washington to meet President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the world's top oil exporter as an investment destination.