Indonesian soldiers and rescue workers listen to instructions before searching for landslide victims at Caok village in Purworejo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 20, 2016. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/via REUTERS

Rescue workers use heavy machinery to search for landslide victims at Caok village in Purworejo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 20, 2016. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/via REUTERS

Villagers carry the victim of a landslide for burial at Caok village in Purworejo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 19, 2016. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Indonesian soldiers search for landslide victims at Caok village in Purworejo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 19, 2016. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

People stand in front of a flooded area in Kampung Sewuresidential area in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 19, 2016. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/via REUTERS

JAKARTA Indonesian authorities raced on Monday to rescue victims of landslides and flash floods caused by torrential rain at the weekend that killed nearly 50 people and left many missing in the main island of Java.

Search and rescue teams used earth movers and bulldozers to clear debris in several locations in Central Java province after heavy rainfall damaged thousands of homes and forced residents to evacuate.

"Around 200 people...in joint teams from the military, police, NGOs, and volunteers are continuing to search for victims" said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.

He added 47 people had died and 15 remained missing.

Authorities warned the area in Java, which is the most densely populated islands in the country, is particularly prone to landslides.

"The public is advised to remain on high alert for heavy rain and potential for floods and landslides," Nugroho said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry)