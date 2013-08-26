JAKARTA Aug 26 The United States will sell the
Indonesian army eight Apache attack helicopters in a deal worth
$500 million including radar, training and maintenance, a U.S.
defense official said on Monday.
"We are working on further details of the delivery and
training time line now," the official said on condition of
anonymity.
The sale of Boeing's AH-64E Apache helicopters was
announced during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
to Jakarta, his second stop on a week-long four-nation trip to
Southeast Asia that began in Malaysia on Saturday.
"Providing Indonesia these world-class helicopters is an
example of our commitment to help build Indonesia's military
capability," Hagel told reporters.