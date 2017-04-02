People look at a car damaged and partially buried under a collapsed house after a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Banaran village in Ponorogo, Indonesia East Java province, April 1, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Siswowidodo/ via REUTERS

Indonesia policemen and rescuers carry the body of a victim of a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Banaran village in Ponorogo, Indonesia's East Java province, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Rescuers look for people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Banaran village in Ponorogo, Indonesia's East Java province, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Rescuers rest during a rescue operation after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Banaran village in Ponorogo, East Java province, Indonesia April 2, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Destyan Sujarwoko/ via REUTERS

Rescuers are pictured during a rescue operation after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Banaran village in Ponorogo, East Java province, Indonesia, April 2, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Rescuers look for people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Banaran village in Ponorogo, East Java province, Indonesia April 2, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

JAKARTA Indonesian rescuers, joined by police and soldiers, found one body and continued to look for 28 other people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island, a spokesman for the national disaster agency said.

The mud and debris from Saturday's landslide in a village in the Ponorogo area of East Java had engulfed more than 20 houses after sliding 800 meters (875 yards) down a hillside, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Some of the victims were believed to include a group harvesting a crop of ginger in fields around the village, he said.

Seventeen people had been injured and were being treated at a community health center.

Rescue efforts were hampered by people flocking to the area to see the landslide and causing traffic jams, he said earlier.

The local disaster mitigation agency had warned of the risk of a landslide due to recent rain, and some people had only returned to the village on Saturday after staying the night in a shelter, said the official.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill)