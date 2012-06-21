Umar Patek (L) talks with his lawyer after judge delivered the verdict on him in West Jakarta court June 21, 2012. The court convicted Patek, a militant on Thursday for making the bombs that killed 202 people at Bali nightclubs in 2002 and sentenced him to 20 years in the final trial of those responsible for Indonesia's worst terror attack. REUTERS/Supri

Umar Patek (L) talks with his lawyers after judge delivered the verdict on him in West Jakarta court June 21, 2012. The court convicted Patek, a militant on Thursday for making the bombs that killed 202 people at Bali nightclubs in 2002 and sentenced him to 20 years in the final trial of those responsible for Indonesia's worst terror attack. REUTERS/Supri

JAKARTA A court in Jakarta convicted a militant on Thursday for making the bombs that killed 202 people at Bali nightclubs in 2002 and sentenced him to 20 years in the final trial of those responsible for Indonesia's worst terror attack.

Umar Patek was found guilty on all six charges at a court surrounded by snipers and bomb defusal experts.

Aside from his role in the Bali bombings, he also mixed chemicals for 13 bombs that detonated in five churches in the capital on Christmas Eve in 2000 and killed around 15 people.

The Bali bombs were a watershed for Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, forcing the secular state to confront the presence of violent militants. It has since been largely successful in containing militant attacks.

Patek, 45, was captured in the same Pakistan town where U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden, and security officials say he belonged to the banned Jemaah Islamiah group linked to al Qaeda.

(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sophie Hares)