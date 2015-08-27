Cheers! Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
Their teeth examined and blood and hair samples collected, these orangutans, found by Thai police, are being checked before a long journey to their country of origin, Indonesia.
Authorities in Thailand plan to send back 14 Borneo-Kalimantan and Sumatran orangutans -- confiscated from an entertainment business as well as smugglers in the last few years -- in September.
After putting the orangutans to sleep with an anesthetic injection, the Thai veterinarians tested the animals, quarantined for seven months before the repatriation, for diseases such as rabies and hepatitis. Another concern is managing their stress during the journey.
The rare species are found in Indonesia and Malaysia.
MADRID Arms covered in red and green ink, tattoo artist Alvaro Quesada is hardly what cancer survivors expect at a Madrid infirmary, the first public hospital in Spain to offer nipple and areola tattooing.
ROME Rome is investing millions of euros in environmentally friendly, cost-saving LED street-lighting, but some residents of the Eternal City are unhappy to lose the softer, golden glow of the old sodium lamps.