Quake measuring 5.9 strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island

(Reuters) - A quake measuring 5.9 struck just off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Saturday evening, the United States Geological Survey said.

Some residents in Gorontalo province, close to the epicenter, reported feeling the quake in messages on Twitter.

But Indonesia's national meteorological agency, which monitors earthquakes, said there was no potential for a tsunami and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was reported 120 km (75 miles) west of the city of Gorontalo at 1212 GMT.