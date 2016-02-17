LONDON A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia at 1726 GMT (1326 ET) on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 110 miles (178 km) east of Ternate in the Moluccas and about 25 miles (41 km) deep, the USGS said.

