BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jet with approximately 44 people on board went missing during a demonstration flight near a volcano on Indonesia's Java island on Wednesday, officials said.
Here are some facts about the plane:
* Preliminary design took place in November 2001
* Its first flight was in 2008.
* In June 2011, the SSJ100 entered into commercial operation with Aeroflot. Six aircraft are currently flying, one with Armavia and five with Aeroflot. There are 168 orders globally.
* Superjet International, a joint venture between Italy's Alenia (51%) and Sukhoi (49%), is responsible for marketing Russia's first post-Soviet jetliner internationally.
QUICK FACTS/TECHNICAL DETAILS:
* 98 passengers on both the basic and long-range versions, up to 108.
* Flight Crew 2, Minimum Cabin Crew 2
* Engines: 2 SaM146 turbofans built by Powerjet, a Franco-Russian joint venture between Safran and NPO Saturn.
* Range: SSJ100/95B 3,048 km
SSJ100/95LR 4,578 km
* Speed: Maximum cruise speed 534 mph, 860 kph
Average cruise speed 515 mph, 830 kph
* Maximum operating altitude - 40,000 feet
* External Dimensions:
Overall length 98 ft or 29.94 m
Tail height 33 ft or 10.28 m
Wingspan 91 ft or 27.80 m
Sources: Reuters/Janes All the World's Aircraft/www.superjetinternational.com/
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, Tim Hepher)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG looks set to order Airbus's new long-range A321LR aircraft for its Irish carrier Aer Lingus, as transatlantic competition hots up with the deployment by low-cost newcomers of similar single-aisle aircraft.
NEW DELHI Working, partying and travelling across the United States, Indian aviation engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was living his American dream in Kansas City.