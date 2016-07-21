Indonesia Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro attends a Reuters interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 19, 2016. To match Interview INDONESIA-ECONOMY/ REUTERS/Beawiharta - RTSEZV6

JAKARTA Indonesia has given a mandate on Thursday to four banks to manage repatriated funds under a recently introduced tax amnesty program, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said.

The four banks are PT Bank Mandiri Tbk (BMRI.JK), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) (BBNI.JK), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) (BBRI.JK) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) (BBCA.JK).

Mandiri, BNI and BRI are state-controlled.

Finance ministry official Robert Pakpahan previously said 18 banks had met the qualifications to manage funds from the tax amnesty. But banks still need to wait for an official appointment letter from the government to formalize the mandate.

